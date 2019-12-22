Don’t toy with Workers welfare, Imo Varsity VC tells Colleagues

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

VICE Chancellor of Imo State University, Prof. Victoria Adaobi-Obasi has advised her felliw vice-chancellors not to toy with the welfare of workers in their university

Prof. Adaobi-Obasi who gave the advice on the sidelines of a conference on education by Non-Academic Staff Union and Associated Institutions, NASU in Abuja said priority must be placed on workers welfare to increase productivity.

READ ALSO:

The Imo State University Vice Chancellor was among eminent Nigerians honoured by NASU at the conference.

She urged both federal and state governments to go beyond increasing education budget but to monitor implementation of the allocations.

She said, “i will continue to tell my colleagues that the welfare of the staff has something to do with their output. If a staff is satisfied, he produces more. In Nigeria, you have seen people work hard for months, they are owed salaries, they are owed promotional arrears, they are not given what is due to them, that is not the best.

“If we get it right in education, we must have have gotten it right. Education should be properly funded and we want education to stand firm. If we have good education, there will be no unemployment, there will be no kidnapping, there will be no Boko Haram. ”

Kindly Share This Story: