Don’t give up on us, South African songbird begs Nigeria

By Nenjamin Njoku

Multiple-award winning South African songbird, Nadia Nakai who bagged double honours at the 6th Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa and the Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Hip Hop was full of apologizes while receiving her awards following the incessant attacks on Nigerians residing in the rainbow country.

In her moving speech, Nadia who’s one of the leading rappers in South Africa apologized to Nigerians for their hostilities against our people in South Africa. “ I know that you guys have seen seen what’s happening in my country. Please, know that South Africa is not like that. We love you guys and we are One Africa, we should use our voice to preach peace and unity and not hate and separation. Don’t give up on us because we haven’t given up on you,” she pleaded with Nigerians.

Also, in her Instagram post after the event, the music diva wrote, “ Nothing goes unnoticed in God’s Eyes! I’m bringing two awards home!!! ❤️ #NadiaNaked.” ?￰ﾟﾇﾬ

Nadia’s victory at AFRIMA was coming weeks after she was adjudged Best Female artiste at SA Hip-Hop Awards held in Johannesburg.

Vanguard