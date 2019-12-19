Breaking: President Donald Trump impeached for abuse of power

Kindly Share This Story:

US President Donald Trump was impeached for abuse of power in a historic vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, setting up a trial in the Senate on removing him from office.

By a 230 to 197 vote in the Democratic-controlled House, the 45th US president becomes just the third occupant of the White House in American history to be impeached.

The 435-member House is currently voting on the second article of impeachment facing Trump — for obstructing the congressional probe into his attempt to have Ukraine investigate his potential 2020 Democratic presidential opponent Joe Biden.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: