Doctors protest killing of colleague, demand justice

From Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Doctors under the aegis of Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) are presently embarking on peaceful protest in Osogbo over the killing of Professor Jerome Elusiyan.

Professor Elusiyan was a Professor of Paediatric at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife, Osun State before he was killed by unknown gunmen in Edo state last week Friday.

The doctors are presently marched through Ola-Iya to Oke-Fia, where they are to address the people before heading to the state Police Command, where the Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Professor E. Komolafe presented the association’s demand to the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Ige.

Addressing journalists, Komolafe said the brutal killing of Professor Elusiyan is disturbing, urging the federal government to ensure that his killers are brought to justice.

He said if government failed to arrest and prosecute his killers, it would discourage other consultants from embarking on such call to service for fear of insecurity on the highways.

A letter addressed to the state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola by the association, a copy which was obtained by our correspondent urged the governor to use his office to influence investigation into the killing of the consultant paediatric.

The letter reads in part, “This is one death to many with grave consequences for his immediate family, our institution, our neighbouring communities and Nigeria at large given the status of the deceased as a key icon among the less than ten Paediatric endocrinologist in Nigeria”.

“The crux of this communication is that we demand you use your incumbent capacity to mobilise necessary facilities and resources needed to round up the orchestrators of the gruesome murder and treat them with the stipulated pang of misconduct and crime as stipulated in the constitution. It will give us great joy and tranquility if drastic action is accorded this case”.

While reacting, the Commissioner of Police said the lost of the consultant was unfortunate, but assured the association that the command where the incident happened is on top of the situation and would bring the culprit to book.

The Edo state command, where the incident happened have sent out investigators to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and brought to book.

“It is unfortunate that will lost a member of the association, but we are assuring you, as an agency saddle with protection of lives and properties, we will not slack in our responsibility to ensure, that within our limit, we crime and bring down crime to the bearest minimum level”, she said.

Vanguard News

