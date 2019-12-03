Disability Day: PWD urge LAHA to pass inclusive education policy into law

Persons with Disability (PWD) in Lagos on Tuesday urged the Lagos State House of Assembly to do all within its power to ensure the passage of inclusive education policy into law.

Dr. Adebukola Adebayo, Lagos State Chairman, Joint National Association of PWD, stated this during a rally to the assembly to mark the International Day of Persons with Disability (IDPWD) in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rally was put together by the Human Development Initiative (HDI) in partnership with ActionAid Nigeria with the support of the Norwegian Embassy for Development (Norad).

According to him, since the inclusive education policy came to light, its full implementation has been a challenge.

Adebayo commended Lagos State Government and the leadership of assembly for increasing the size and share of the state’s education budget for 2020.

He noted that Lagos State had a huge population of PWD which had also contributed to the growing number of out of school children.

He appealed to the state government to create a department in the ministry of education that would be specifically saddled with catering for inclusive education in the state.

In his response, the Speaker, Mr. Mudasiru Obasa, appreciated HDI and other civil society groups that visited the assembly in solidarity with the plight of PWD.

Represented by Hon. Yinka Ogundimu, Chairman, House Committee on Education, Obasa pledged support for the cause of PWD.

He noted that the state government took education very seriously as shown in a significant increase in the size and share of the 2020 education budget.

He said that the assembly members were prepared to sacrifice their holiday to ensure thorough scrutiny and passage of the budget.

“Full implementation of the education budget for 2020 will not be compromised,” Obasa said.

NAN reports that UNESCO set aside December 3 annually to mark the IDPWD.

The 2019 celebration of IDPWD has its theme “The Future is Accessible.”

