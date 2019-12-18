Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

Social networking platform, Facebook said it facilitated over 7,000 woman-owned businesses in digital skills across sub Saharan Africa in 2019.

This is as it also underlined commitment to giving users the power to build community and bring the world closer together in 2020 and beyond.

In its 2019 Year in Review’s infographic, the platform showcased some of its investments across Sub-Saharan Africa, claiming they translated into significant support and ecosystem growth both for developers, entrepreneurs and many other communities.

Part of the investments included creating 79 Community Leadership Circle meet-ups which had over 2,650 people participating; creating circles in 17 African countries with more than 70,000 members; hosted the first-ever iD8 Nairobi Conference with over 400 African developers and startups in attendance.

Facebook also expanded the third-party fact-checking, across 10 African countries and created world’s most detailed population density maps of Africa, through its AI researchers. The maps were to help humanitarian aid and relief agencies to give Africa better coverage.

Regional Director Facebook Africa, Nunu Ntshingila, said: “Africa is important to Facebook, and we’re committed to investing in its youth, entrepreneurs, the creative industries, tech ecosystem as well as its many other communities.

“Our 2019 Year in Review highlights just some of these investments, and the impact we’ve been able to have here in the region. I’m excited about the future of Facebook and our family of apps here in Africa, as well as the potential of this young, mobile and dynamic continent, and look forward to creating partnerships in 2020 and beyond.”

Vanguard

