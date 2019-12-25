Diaspora African Americans seek their roots, storm Aguleri for Eri festival

Kindly Share This Story:

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU- OVER 20 African Americans from the United States of America, in search of their root were recently at Aguleri in Anambra State where they were received by Eze Chukwuemeka Eri who hosted the 2019 World Eri Festival.

The ceremony also witnessed the representative of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, many Igbo traditional rulers and the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

In his speech at the ceremony, Eze Chukwuemeka Eri, Ezeora 34th and Aka Ji Ovo Igbo, described the World Eri Festival as a time when the Igbo race world-wide come together to remember their progenitor Eri, who was said to have migrated from Israel and settled at Aguleri.

“Today we commemorate and celebrate an African and global historical figure, Nna Anyi (our father) Eri. Today, I welcome my brother and friend from our brotherly land of Yoruba, the Ooni of Ife His Royal Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, the 51st Ooni of Ife. I thank him for coming here to celebrate with us. I also wish him journey mercy back home. I use this opportunity to call for peace and unity among the Yoruba and the Igbo and the rest of Nigerians.

“Our history and different aspect of our language and culture, remind us of our oneness. We must increase efforts to unite our people. Let us realize that we are one people sailing in one ship. Nigeria is our ship. We have no other ship. Let us strengthen our bonds and work together on what makes the lives of all our children all over Nigeria and the rest of the world better”, Eze Eri said.

The monarch expressed joy for the African Americans who came visiting to trace their root and commended them for coming to identify with Igboland as their place of origin following DNA test”. “I welcome our African American brothers and sisters, children of our children taken from us to strange lands many years ago. They are looking for their way back home and we welcome them.

“Aguleri and indeed the entire Igboland is your home. Let us begin today to build bridges that link us and all our children in Nigeria and Africa and over there in the United States of America,, Europe and the world over”, Eze Chukwuemeka charged them.

As part of celebrating the festival, the monarch explained that African Americans have been taken to the place where Eri anchored himself on arrival to Africa, now called Aganabo Ezu n’Omambala Confluence in Aguleri, adding that his palace had in the last few years received over 200 Igbo African Americans who visited in batches yearly in previous festivals.

He also said that he travels to United States every year to identify with the Igbo African Americans during which he issues them with Igbo names at a place known as Igbo village in Virginia.

In his speech, the Ooni of Ife, represented by Oba Murainu Adebanjo the Asoya of Ile Isoya, Ife Kingdom said the Ooni was happy to be part of the historic World Eri Festival which he described as an event of a great people. Oba Adebanjo said that the Ooni is interested in national unity because it would guarantee peace and also bring the best of the people into a more prosperous country where people are safe, secured and happy.

“A peaceful and prosperous country is all that we are praying for and we can only get it when we are strongly united as a people. The Ooni of Ife wishes to congratulate the Eze Eri and his subjects on this wonderful occasion of World Eri Festival and praised the African Americans who came to identify with their progenitor.

“My prayer is that the festival will continue to serve as a rallying point for integration of people across-board. I pray that subsequent festivals will be greater than what we witnessed here today. It shall continue to be well with Eze Chukwuemeka and Eri Kingdom. It shall continue to be well with Ndigbo, the Yoruba and the entire Nigeria”, the Ooni said.

In his remarks, the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who was conferred with a Chieftaincy title of Okwulora (the Speaker) of Igboland by Eze Eri, noted that Eri Kingdom by using World Eri

Festival to make Ndigbo proud and showcase Igbo culture to the world.

Represented by the President of Ohaneze, Anambra State, Chief Damian Afam Ogene, Nwodo also commended Eze Eri for also using the festival to connect Ndigbo with others across the country thereby extending love and cultural cooperation. He assured of Ohaneze’s commitment in promoting national unity.

In his own remarks, the member representing Anambra East/West Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Chinedu Benjamin Obidigwe commended the efforts of Eze Eri in ensuring unity and stronger

regional integration between the Igbo and Yoruba as well as other ethnic nationalities across the country.

Obidigwe stressed the need for unity among Nigerians as key foundation to effectively address some national challenges like insecurity, marginalization, hate speech, anger, rancour and bitterness threatening the unity of the country.

