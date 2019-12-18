Desist from actions capable of causing division in Delta, Okowa warns political appointees

Kindly Share This Story:

…inaugurates Tebite, others as board chairmen, members

By Festus Ahon

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday warned political appointees to desist from actions capable of causing division in the State, enjoining them to ensure cohesion in policy execution.

Okowa who gave the warning while inaugurating Chairmen and members of Boards of Land Allocation Committee, Arts Council, Institute of Continuing Education, Urban E=Water Board, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, Technical and Vocational Education Board, Agency for Adult and Non-Formal Education, Bursary and Scholarship Board, among others at Asaba, told the appointees to carry on from where their predecessors stopped.

According to him, the chairmen and members of the Boards were carefully selected based on their antecedents, expressing confidence in their wealth of experience.

He expressed hope that they would make meaningful contributions to the growth and sustainability of these agencies, saying: “I would like to reiterate the fact that you have been selected to serve on these Boards on account of your proven integrity, unwavering loyalty and uncommon sense of duty.

“It is my sincere hope, that you will bring these worthy attributes to bear on the discharge of this very vital assignment as you are expected to demonstrate the highest standards in the discharge of your responsibilities.

“You are expected to carry on from where your predecessors left off and improve on their achievements; this would require total commitment and diligence of the highest order, attributes, which I am confident that you will epitomize.

“You are enjoined to make sustainable contributions capable of expanding the frontiers focus of these agencies to make them much better than you met; let the policies you enunciate be productive enough to justify the confidence reposed in you and serve as enduring legacies you will leave behind. ”

While congratulating the chairmen and members of the Boards, Okowa said; “as we strive to build a strong, united, progressive State, we must eschew the temptation to pander to primordial sentiments and divisive tendencies.

“We should focus on emphasizing the strength of our diversity and the renowned resilience and creativity that mark Deltans apart as a uniquely gifted people; it is in this context that I advise that you should not subject decisions to the expediency of cheap political advantage, with its potential for avoidable discord.

“Chairmen and members of these Boards should be conscious of the imperative to be guided at all times by the principles of integrity, accountability and transparency, and the need to function in the overall interest of our people.”

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Olorogun Taleb Tebite thanked Governor Okowa for deeming it for them to serve in his administration and also, use their different positions to serve the people of the state, assuring that they will carry out their duties diligently with the fear of God.

The inaugurated Boards were Urban Water Board, Olorogun Taleb Tebite, Chairman; Land Allocation Committee, Prince Godwin Ogorugba, Chairman, Arts Council: Mr Collins Bello, Chairman; Institute of Continuing Education: Chief Champion Kpateghe, Chairman; Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency: Chief Ejaife Odebala, Chairman.

Others are; Technical and Vocational Education Board – Engr. Mike Akpobire – Chairman; Agency for Adult and Non-Formal Education, Ogbueshi Akaeze P. Ibonye – Chairman and Bursary and Scholarship Board, Mr. Sam Igumbor – Chairman.

