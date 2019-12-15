Descushiel goes luscious to promote new song “Mumkama”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Singers like Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade may be at the upper reef of the river as the sexiest singers in Nigeria but that would hold true as long as a rookie like Mercy Isoyip known as Descushiel is not thrown into the mix. She’s sexy and she knows it and not afraid to lay it on the line like she did to promote her latest single ‘Mumkama’.

A listening party of the song held last Friday at the Bay Lounge Waterfront, Lekki and it wasn’t just Descushiel to leave the eyes all starry with pangs of desire, there were many other sexy ladies to light up the night.

Mercy Isoyip a.k.a Descushiel is a rapper, songwriter, actress, video vixen, model and entrepreneur who started her music sojourn as a gospel singer of sort, using rap to glorify God in her songs.

Vanguard