Deputy Gov leads state delegation to Promise Anaroke’s burial

Maritime chieftains pay last respect

By Godfrey Bivbere

TOP shots in the maritime industry last week paid their last respects to the wife of the president of League of Maritime Editors and Publishers, the late Mrs. Promise Anaroke, even as the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, led the state’s delegation to the burial which took place at Inyi, Oji River, Enugu State.

On the deputy governor’s entourage were commissioners and some members of the State House of Assembly. The late Mrs. Anaroke’s body was laid to rest in Anaroke’s compound after the church service officiated by Rev. Chris Onyia who preached about the need to live a good life as the judgment of God is real.

Restating the reality of heaven and hell, Onyia told the congregation who came from all walks of life to be wary of the judgment day by doing away with all forms of sins. He told the story of a man who about two years ago passed out during a sickness and was shown how judgment is delivered to the souls of the dead.

According to Onyia, the man gave an account of how all activities of man are recorded and played out as video when one dies.

He said that when the sick man passed out, he was shown all his sins, including his affair with a married woman. The man, whose name was not mentioned later recovered from his sickness to tell the story of the need for people to keep away from sin and the resultant hellfire.

Among others from the Maritime industry were members of Women in Maritime Transport, journalists, and many others. The Master of Ceremony described the occasion as political burial, apparently because of the high number of mourners who graced the occasion.

The late Promise was described as a kind-hearted and hardworking woman who touched many lives while she lived. This was evident in the large turnout of the villagers who attended the ceremony.

Two feuding maritime stakeholders, President of the Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, Iju Tony Nwabunike and publisher of the Shipping World Magazine, Elder Asu Beks, weekend reconciled their differences. Nwabunike and Asu Beks had been enemies for about a year arising from the Board crisis that hit ANLCA soon after the emergence of the former as President.

