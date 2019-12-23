Democracy is dead in Nigeria, says PDP South-South chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sam Eyoboka – Warri

The South-South Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Emmanuel Ogidi has declared that democracy is dead in Nigeria.

Ogidi predicted that those angling for political offices in 2023 will be disappointed because would be no election in the country in 2023.

Addressing newsmen at the end of God’s Kingdom Society’s Feast of Tabernacles in his Warri residence on Sunday, Ogidi bemoaned the anguish of the Nigerian people in the hands of the current APC administration.

“APC is always against the law. This president does not believe in the rule of law. He lives in the might of his gun. He says his own laws and powers are better than the rule of law. That is why we are suffering today,” he lamented.

The chairman further described the ruling party, APC, as a group of people who are anxious to take over power from PDP at all cost, and by all means and now that they in power they are sustaining themselves through propaganda.

Ogidi maintained that APC as a party is not structured to respect the rule of law, emphasising: “APC is, ‘Kill the people. Win the election’. Go to court? Of course, they have intimidated the judges”.

According to him, with the way the country is moving: “You can be sure there would be no election in 2023 with the way we are going. PDP is the only hope for Nigeria. Democracy is dead in Nigeria.”

Describing the rule of law to mean all institutions must be working; “Are they working? The National Assembly says they are ready to pass anything he brings there. Are you not shocked? And you tell me there is going to be rule of law?”

Continuing, the South-South PDP chairman said: “The president would order, ‘Open the border’, ‘Close the border’, ‘Other African countries don’t need visas to come in’. There is no rule of law. And nobody is saying anything.

Speaking on the cases of arrested journalists, Ogidi warned journalists. “I sympathise with you. As from January, there would be a padlock on all your lips”.

Asked if he thinks that democracy was not under attack he said: “Democracy is dead. It is only God that can revive it and help us. I know people don’t share that view with me but that’s the only solution”.

According to him, he was no longer worried that people are not talking because they have all been cowed to submission, stressing those with must now talk because of the future generations of Nigerians.

He, therefore, urged remaining heroes of the Nigerians civil war like Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma and a few others to speak up and help to revive the nation.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: