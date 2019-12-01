Delta Steel Company: Rep member’s statement inaccurate — Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has refuted the information made by Hon Benson Igbakpa, member, representing Ethiope federal constituency in the House of Representatives about the state of Delta Steel Company, Ovwian/Aladja.

According to Onuesoke, the Rep member did not paint the true picture of the company.

Onuesoke, who spoke in reaction to a publication in a national daily with the caption: ‘Reps Probe N1.9 billion Delta Steel Company Collapse’ which suggested that the company was not doing well, prompting the House of Representatives, upon a motion moved by Hon Ben Igbakpa, to set up a committee to probe the true state of things at the plant.

The PDP chieftain, addressing newsmen in Warri, Delta State, disclosed that activities have peaked and steel products were being produced daily at the plant since the take-over of the company by Premium Steel and Mines Limited.

Onuesoke, who said he visited the company recently, affirmed that the management is doing a total turn-around of the company with the installation of modern equipment just as it had continued to impact on the immediate community they operate through implementation of corporate social responsibility initiatives.

“The Rolling Mill is working at full blast and the next in line is the SMS shop, which will guarantee local production of billets. The management is targeting the third quarter of next year for the SMS to come on stream. When PSML took over the plant, they met just five staff on board. Today, they have no fewer than 500 staff principally sourced from the Nigerian labour market. By the time the SMS is activated, they should be talking of over 3,000 direct and indirect staff in the plant. So it is not fair to suggest that the plant was in bad shape,” Onuesoke stated.

He urged the Federal Government to promote business-friendly policies to stimulate industrial growth, so as to guarantee a robust business climate in Nigeria. Onuesoke said that it is a good idea for the House of Representatives Committee on Steel Development to visit the company as that would provide ample opportunity to share the company experiences with the federal lawmakers.

