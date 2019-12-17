Delta oil community issues 48hrs ultimatum to Shell Company

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

Ojobo community in Burutu local government area of Delta State has issued a 48hours ultimatum to Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC over what the community described as the non-implementation of an existing General Memorandum of Understanding, GMoU with the company.

The community is accusing SPDC of failing to release funds accrued to it under an existing GMoU it entered with the company as well as an immediate commencement of the Community Interdependency Electrification Project, CIEP.

The community in a letter addressed to the team leader of the Benisede Flow station which is being operated by SPDC, threatened to storm the facility in protest.

The letter which was signed by chairman of the community, Chief College Kpanduku and the Amananaowie of the community, Chief Embah Murphy, said a similar complaint has been written to SPDC but no action has been taken by the company.

The letter reads in part: “If the above stated issues are not urgently resolved after the above stated time, the community will fully mobilise to the flow station to protest and SPDC should be ready to use their military to kill the people in their hundreds.”

