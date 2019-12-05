Delta community leader denies sponsoring youths against multinationals



President of Tsekelewu/Polobubou Welfare Association, in Egbema kingdom, Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State, Pastor Marvis Ofeyai, has denied sponsoring some youths to attacked multinationals operating in the area.

Ofeyai in a statement made available to journalists, said he has good relationship with companies operating in the communities and could not sponsor youths against them.

Lamenting that allegation was orchestrated and masterminded by some individuals with the aim of destroying his reputation, he called relevant security agencies to investigate the matter with a view to bringing those behind the rumour to book so as to redeem his image.

Ofeyai in the statement said: “I have a good relationship with the various multinationals such as Chevron, NPDC and other companies operating in our communities.

“My relationship with the multinationals has been cordial since I became the leader of my community. While will some outcast gang come up against my person by confessing that am their sponsor for kidnapping and distribution of fire arms to truncate the peaceful co-existence which we have been enjoy in my community all these years?

“I want to let the government and the entire world know that I am innocent and as such, I Marvis Ofeyai will not truncate the benefit that Chevron, NPDC, Delta state government and the Federal government have brought to our community in form of corporate social responsibility that we have been enjoying.

“Some people are only trying to blackmail me because they have since realized that I stand for the community interest as against their selfish interest.

“Since the inception of my administration, there has never been any record of misconduct in my community until recently when some criminal suspects were arrested by the security agencies who are still being investigated. I have never be involved in kidnapping, bunkering or cultism in my community or anywhere in the world”.

