Delta Central interprets Delta North, South leaders’ 2023 political memo

Taiga, UPU president general says Urhobo ‘ll speak with one voice

FORMER Deputy Governor of Delta State, Chief Benjamin Elue and veteran politician, Senator Patrick Osakwe deconstructed the 2023 governorship race in the state with an unequivocal verdict, in October. The issue, they vowed, was not whether Delta North (Anioma) and South (Ijaw, Isoko and Itsekiri) senatorial districts will support the unwritten rotation agreement of political leaders for Delta Central Senatorial district (Urhobo) to take over power in 2023, but if Urhobo will put its house in order.

They spoke for themselves and other Delta North leaders when former Minister of State (Education), Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, an Urhobo, eyeing the 2023-governorship ticket of the party, led his Gbagi Solidarity Movement, GSM, to consult with them. Leaders of the party in Delta South also re-echoed their views.

At the time, there were agitations by different groups and pseudo groups for governorship to restart from another senatorial district and tribe yet to produce governor of the state. The wave prompted former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, and other Urhobo leaders to assemble and insist that it will be Urhobo’s turn in 2023 when Governor Okowa completes his second tenure, Delta North, Central and South having taken shots through Ibori and Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan respectively.

It was not until Gbagi took the subject to Delta North and South leaders at their respective political zones that they spoke out on the matter, re-affirming their stand on the unwritten rotation agreement among political leaders of the state.

The coded message from other senatorial districts

Senator Osakwe, who described Gbagi as “a very good marketable commodity” , charged Delta Central leaders to come together and collectively come up with a suitable candidate in an atmosphere devoid of rancor, adding that if there was going to be trouble over the PDP power rotation arrangement, it was most likely to come from Urhobo people themselves.

He admonished Urhobo leaders to reconcile among themselves by pruning the governorship aspirants to avoid splitting their votes during the PDP governorship primary.

Similarly, Chief Elue, who observed that the political leaders would not stop intending governorship aspirants from other senatorial districts from trying their luck, advised, “Delta Central senatorial district should do this without rancor to have a good choice in 2023 and I pray that the other parties will give PDP chance in a peaceful way to have a good election.”

Elue in particular spoke about the powerful Urhobo Progress Union; UPU, saying it should take charge and ensure that Urhobo speaks with one voice, ahead 2023.

In the 2015 governorship election, UPU found itself in chaos, as it prevaricated on the Urhobo candidate to support after its Uvwiamughe Declaration. The decisions and indecisions of the apex Urhobo group haunted the senatorial district in 2015 and 2019.

UPU picks up the gauntlet

However, dissecting the memo from North and South senatorial districts on December 16, when Olorogun Gbagi visited him at his Okpare-Olomu country home in Ughelli South local government area, president general of the UPU acknowledged by Urhobo, Olorogun Moses Taiga, stated that Urhobo would not make the equivalent mistake in 2023.

He stated categorically that UPU executives would not opt for two candidates, dousing fear that indecision among UPU will affect the bid by Urhobo to produce the successor of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Taiga said when the time comes, UPU will summon the entire Urhobo nation on the issue of the governorship, even as he charged Kenneth Gbagi to press on in his consultations.

Declaring his support for Gbagi as worthy Urhobo son , Olorogun Taiga said at the appropriate time, UPU nation will speak.

His words, “Olorogun Gbagi is a good man and when you see a good man like Gbagi, you encourage him to do more and let me tell you, the present UPU executives are people of good characters, people who know themselves, people with proven integrity, who will not compromise the interest of Urhobo for money.”

He reiterated that present executives of UPU were not hungry men, who play “politics of the stomach”, but reliable and dependable persons.

Publicity Secretary of UPU, Hon Abel Oshevire, also clarified on Thursday that the UPU has not adopted Gbagi, saying, “He (Gbagi) only paid a private visit to Olorogun Taiga at Okpare, who told him to come and see the UPU at the appropriate time. Of course, at the appropriate time, the UPU will naturally wish every Urhobo person aspiring for the top position good luck. What the UPU will ensure is that the position comes to Urhobo. That, we will never, ever compromise.”

“The UPU is not a political party and maintains its neutrality and will not interfere in the internal mechanism of political parties on the choice of governorship candidates before the general elections that are even few years away.”

“However, UPU’s insistence has been that Urhobo must speak with one voice and avoid multiplicity of governorship candidates in the 2023 election. The UPU also wants the Delta Central Senatorial District, which is wholly Urhobo, to produce the governor in 2023 with the support of our neighbors,” he said.

Why I came to UPU, Gbagi

Speaking earlier, Olorogun Gbagi said he did not come to consult UPU executives, but to inform them as his fathers and brothers that he had led the GSM to consult with the people of Delta North and South Senatorial districts over his intention to contest the 2023 gubernatorial election.

He said UPU led by Olorogun Taiga were, indeed, reputable people with good characters and enjoined them to rally round him because he has a strong character without blemish.

“I am ready to continue the developmental strides of the state from where my friend and brother, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, will stop by 2023. He has done so well for the state. Without him, the state would have been in a quagmire today, we all have to support him to finish stronger,” he added.

I am elated UPU has decided to tackle the matter – Obofukoro

Sir E D O Obofukoro regarded as the father of GSM, asserted, “I have gone everywhere with Kenneth Gbagi- Delta North, Ijaw and Itsekiri and there is only one thing that is repeated everywhere. They all say that Gbagi is the best man, a man who has never left the party, a man that is loyal and honest, but they always add that Urhobos must stand united with Gbagi because a divided House will not help the Urhobo course. This problem is what the UPU has promised to address and it gladdens my heart.”

A former chair of the Old Boys Association of Urhobo College, Mr. Alex Neje, who excitedly spoke on the business mogul and criminologist, recalled Gbagi’s visit as Minister of Education (State) to the college, how he raised the institution standing on its last legs by pumping N69 million to rehabilitate the dilapidated structures and built an Information Technology Centre, ICT.

Neje said the intervention was besides his personal N10 million to the institution to advance welfare of Urhobo nation, confirming that Gbagi was indeed a man of character and integrity and urging Urhobo to speak with one voice come 2023, while avoiding unnecessary competition among its ranks.

Pa Okowa adopts Gbagi as second son

Meanwhile, the Okpara-Uku of Owa-Aleiro Kingdom, Ika North East Local Government Area, Delta State, and father of Delta State Governor, Pa Arthur Okorie Okowa, last weekend, adopted Gbagi as his second son.

Pa Okowa, who prayed God to grant him Gbagi his desire of becoming governor in 2023, made the declaration the former Minister of State (Education) led the Gbagi Solidarity Movement, GSM, to his country home in Owa Aleiro.

He asserted, “I now have a second son” and consequently directed Olorogun Gbagi to meet with a former governor of the state and Odidigborigbo, Chief James Ibori, who is a very close friend of the family.

Maintaining that Gbagi is a true friend of his son, he urged him to continue with his good works and friendship with Ifeanyi, saying, “When fighting for your brother, you do not look behind, we will not look behind in the fight for you. I am asking God to clear the way for you. Since you have trusted in God, the God that moves with me will move with you.”

He said the God that kept him alive would sustain and keep alive the 2023 agenda of Olorogun Gbagi until it is realized, adding, “The Lord God Almighty says I should tell you to go ahead.”

“Hold on to whatever you know is good, do not allow sycophants to draw you behind, listen to the voice of God and let prayer warriors surround you. Prayers are what saved Ifeanyi and you need prayers.

Gbagi had earlier told Pa Okowa, “Your son, Ifeanyi is my friend, I do not just make friend, the reason he is my friend is that he has character. I want to commend you for mentoring such a character, he has finished first term and he will finish his second tenure stronger.”

He said that one of the problems of governance was that people without father and name wants to rule others, and when you do not check the character before giving power to such persons, it would be too late to correct such mistake later.

“I have come to tell you that I am running the governorship race to take over from my friend and brother, your mentoring of Ifeanyi has helped the state a lot,” he said.

Vanguard

