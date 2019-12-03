Delta Assembly screens confirm Azubuike as Director-General, DESTMA

…our action is within the ambit of the law-Oborevwori

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State House of Assembly, Tuesday screened and confirmed, Samuel Azubuike Idah a retired Navy Commander as Director-General of the State State Traffic Management Authority, DESMA.

The nominee whose name was forwarded to the House by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was screened following a motion moved by the Majority Leader, ChiefTim Owhefere and seconded by Mr Festus Okoh.

Also read:

Owhefere who introduced the nominee said Retired Navy Commander Idah had served the United States Navy for 22 years and has experiences in transportation, adding that the nominee was the Director of Operations in DESTMA.

Saying that aside from being a PDP member whose commitment to the Party was not in doubt, the nominee had helped the traffic management agency to achieve its mandate.

The Speaker directed the nominee to take a bow in the absence of question from members. The nominee was confirmed by the House after a motion by the Majority Leader, Chief Tim Owhefere seconded by Mr Austin Uroye.

The Speaker thanked members for the confirmation of the nominee, saying that the House had carried out one of its cardinal duties as a legislature, saying “There is no gainsaying the fact that we operate a constitutional democracy where the rule of law is supreme. Our action this morning (yesterday) is within the ambit of the law.

“Section 208 (2) paragraph (c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended gives the Governor the power to appoint and remove any person or Chief Executives in any government departments in the state.

“Also, Section 12 (1) and Section 10 (3) of the Delta State Traffic Management Authority Law, 2013 invest the Governor with the power to appoint the Director-General of the Delta State Traffic Management Authority, subject to the confirmation of the House and the power to remove the Director-General respectively.

“I will like to reiterates that as a House, we will strive and continue to uphold the rule of law for the benefit of Deltans at all times”.

Vanguard