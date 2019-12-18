Delta Assembly probes allege sales of serviceable equipment

Kindly Share This Story:



By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Delta State House of Assembly Committee on Works has commenced probe into Tue alleged illegal sales of serviceable heavy duty construction equipment owned by the State Direct Labour Agency, DLA

The committee members had discovered during the 2020 budget defense session with the management of the agency that some of its serviceable machines acquired for road construction and maintenance in the state were illegally auctioned by the last board of the agency, hence the probe.

Chairman of the Committee, Mr Emeke Nwaobi while addressing stakeholders at the meeting held at the State House of Assembly premises in Asaba, Tuesday reiterated the commitment of the House towards ensuring recovering of all illegally sold properties of the agency.

The Lawmaker said there has been public outcry on the auctioning of the agency’s equipment by the last board, alleging that the process of the transactions were not only said to be faulty, but most of the auctioned equipment were serviceable and still very useful and needed in the operations of the agency.

He disclosed that his Committee had already established that general auctioning of state government’s properties should not include DLA, adding that the law that set it up retained ownership of all equipment and other properties to the agency.

The Lawmaker decried that the manner with which the last board operated, was against relevant laws establishing the DLA in the alleged auctioning of the equipment.

He expressed concern that the immediate past Director General of the agency, under whose administration the sales were made had on several occasions failed to honor the invitation of the committee.

Nwaobi explained that due to his absence, most of the issues could not be fully addressed, saying the former DG needed to provide some useful information on allegations made.

He stressed that the Committee would recover the illegally auctioned equipment and solicited the cooperation of all relevant stakeholders.

The Director General of the Agency, Mr Precious Ajaino who led other board members of the board of the agency to the committee sitting, had expressed the readiness of the present board to recover the equipment, maintaining that they were very useful to the operations of the agency.

Vanguard News

