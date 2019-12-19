Delta 2023: UPU didn’t endorse Gbagi — Oshevire

Kindly Share This Story:



By Emma Amaize

The Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, in Delta State, has described as untrue reports that it had adopted former Minister of State (Education), Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, as the sole candidate of Urhobos for the 2023 governorship race in the state.

Publicity secretary of the group, Hon Abel Oshevire, in a statement said the remarks by the president general, Olorogun Moses Taiga, when Gbagi visited him was largely misconstrued.

According to him, the president-general was emphatic that at the right time, “UPU will summon the entire Urhobo nation “on the issue of the governorship, even as he charged Kenneth Gbagi to press on in his consultations.”

Oshevire said Gbagi’s visit was a private one and that UPU executive never met with Gbagi as a body.

“He only paid a private visit to Olorogun Taiga at Okpare who told him to come and see the UPU at the appropriate time.

Of course, at the appropriate time, the UPU will naturally wish every Urhobo person aspiring for the top position good luck. What the UPU will ensure is that the position comes to Urhobo. That, we will never, ever compromise,” he disclosed.

Oshevire added, “The UPU is not a political party and maintains its neutrality and will not interfere in the internal mechanism of political parties on the choice of governorship candidates before the general elections that are even few years away.”

“However, UPU’s insistence has been that Urhobo must speak with one voice, avoid multiplicity of governorship candidates in the 2023 Election.

The UPU also wants the Delta Central Senatorial District, which is wholly Urhobo, to produce the governor in 2023 with the support of our neighbors,” he said.

Vanguard News

