Deji badly beaten by those chanting ‘sai baba’ – Fani-Kayode alleges

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has alleged that those who attacked protesters in Abuja were chanting ‘Sai baba’ and were carrying placards with President Muhammadu Buhari’s image.

In his statement Fani-Kayode said that Prince Deji Adeyanu was injured by about 150-strong crowd of young, wild, drug-crazed youths.

He commended Deji, saying that he (Deji) cannot be intimidated or broken and neither ‘shall he die before his time’.

His words, “He shall stand to the end and continue to fight for the voiceless and the oppressed. He is a Prince of the Kingdom, a leading light of his generation and I am very proud of him.”

Kayode advised the government in power to desist from violating the fundamental rights of people, noting that, ‘It will only strengthen our hand, deepens our resolve, hardens our hearts and swells our ranks.”

