Decline assent to bill granting Obi retirement benefits, IMG urges Okowa 

By Ochuko Akuopha – Oleh

Isoko Monitoring Group, IMG, has urged Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State to decline assent to the bill passed by the State House of Assembly, seeking to confer on erstwhile Acting Governor of the State, Dr. Sam Obi, the status and retirement benefits of a former governor.

It stated that “in the event of your Excellency contemplating to give assent to the said bill or assenting to it, we shall seek all available legal means to ensure that the said bill does not see the light of the day.”

The group, in a statement by it’s President, Dr Oke Aziakpono and Secretary, Mr Emumena Michael, described the bill as an anti-people legislation.

The statement read:”Our attention has been drawn to the media report that the Delta State House of Assembly has passed a Bill which seeks to confer on Rt Hon. Dr Sam Obi who acted as the Acting Governor of the State for less than 90 days in 2011 to be conferred with the status and retirement benefits of a former Governor of the State in addition to the benefits he enjoys as a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

“We wish to formally register our displeasure and embarrassment as Deltans that in such an age and time with the dwindling revenue to the State Government that the leadership of the Delta State House of Assembly can conceive such anti-people legislation.

“We wish to inform your Excellency that the said bill is not only unpopular with the majority of the people of Delta State but that same is an embarrassment to the entire people of Delta State and waste of taxpayers money especially when a State like Zamfara State has seen the light that bogus retirement for public officers are not in the interest of the society.

“We therefore urge your Excellency to decline assent to the said bill in the interest of the people of Delta State and for posterity sake.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.