Deaths at Ikoyi Prison: 5 inmates electrocuted to death, 7 injured

BY Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja
Five inmates of the Ikoyi Medium Security Custodial Centre have been electrocuted to death and seven severely injured when an electrical fault occured on Monday morning in the cell in which they were locked up.
The particular cell where the disaster occurred has capacity for 35 but had about 140 inmates locked up as at the time of the incident.
Spokesman of the Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS, Controller Francis Enobore in a statement Monday evening in Abuja disclosed that the centre which was built in 1955 was originally meant for only 800 inmates.
“As at the time of the incident, Ikoyi Medium Security Custodial Centre built in 1955 for 800 inmates, had a population of 3,113 with 2,680 as awaiting trial persons”, said Enobore.
According to him, the Controller General of Corrections, Ja’afaru Ahmed had on Monday morning “received, with the deepest grief, the unfortunate death of 5 inmates of Ikoyi Medium Security Custodial Centre, Lagos as a result of electrical fault in one of the cells. This is indeed tragic and most ill-fated”.
The statement said, the CG who visited the scene of the incident with the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola noted that it was the first time in the history of the NCoS that such a disaster would occur.
“He therefore ordered an immediate investigation into the sad incident with a view to taking necessary actions in order to forestall future occurrence. He commiserated with the families of the diseased inmates and prayed for quick recovery of the 7 others that are receiving treatment in the hospital.
“The CG wishes to assure members of the public that inmates’ safety and humane custody will continue to be a priority in his administration. He further restates his commitment to pursue the policy thrust of the Federal Government at improving the general welfare of inmates with the deserved fervor”, he added.
Earlier, the minister had ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of some inmates at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre.
A preliminary statement from the Press Office of the Ministry commiserated with victims of the incident and promised to make further updates available to Nigerians.
The attention of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has been drawn to an electrocution incidence at the Ikoyi Medium Security Prison in Lagos.
“The Minister has directed a quick investigation into the root cause and the ministry will in the next few hours share a comprehensive update on the incidence.
“While we commiserate with the victims of the incidence, the minister has ordered immediate medical attention for those affected”.