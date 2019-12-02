Deaths at Ikoyi Prison: 5 inmates electrocuted to death, 7 injured

BY Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Five inmates of the Ikoyi Medium Security Custodial Centre have been electrocuted to death and seven severely injured when an electrical fault occured on Monday morning in the cell in which they were locked up.

The particular cell where the disaster occurred has capacity for 35 but had about 140 inmates locked up as at the time of the incident.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS, Controller Francis Enobore in a statement Monday evening in Abuja disclosed that the centre which was built in 1955 was originally meant for only 800 inmates.

“As at the time of the incident, Ikoyi Medium Security Custodial Centre built in 1955 for 800 inmates, had a population of 3,113 with 2,680 as awaiting trial persons”, said Enobore.

According to him, the Controller General of Corrections, Ja’afaru Ahmed had on Monday morning “received, with the deepest grief, the unfortunate death of 5 inmates of Ikoyi Medium Security Custodial Centre, Lagos as a result of electrical fault in one of the cells. This is indeed tragic and most ill-fated”.