Death of Reinhard Bonnke, huge loss to body of Christ ― CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Saturday mourned the death of renowned German Evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke.

You would recall that Vanguard earlier reported the death of Reinhard Bonnke on Saturday afternoon after the family of the late Evangelist announced his demise on the official facebook page.

Mourning the passage of the German Evangelist, the Christian Association of Nigeria described his death as a huge loss to the body of Christ all over the world.

The CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media & Communications, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, described Bonnke as “one of the greatest generals of the gospel of eternal salvation through our Lord Jesus Christ on earth.”

He noted, “CAN and the entire Christian communities in Nigeria join the rest of Christians all over the world to mourn this fiery preacher and teacher of the Gospel and mentor to several evangelical leaders all around the world today.”

“Reinhard Bonnke has reached Africa and countries of the world through his ministry called Christ For All Nations preaching the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ through which millions of souls were saved into the Kingdom of God or received their healings”, the CAN president stated.

The statement further maintained that the body of Christ had lost one of its greatest assets. It prayed to God to comfort his widow, Anni.

