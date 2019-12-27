David Lyon, Bayelsa Gov-elect named ‘Man of the Year’

Kindly Share This Story:

As eight other govs, distinguished Nigerians bag awards

Following his historic victory in last November Bayelsa State Guber polls, governor-elect, David Lyon, has been recognised as “Man of the Year” by the foremost media group, TheNigerian News.

Mr Lyon will be awarded at the third anniversary and book launch by the publisher, Philip Agbese, in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Against all odds, Mr Lyon of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was overwhelmingly elected to govern the oil-rich state, breaking the power of incumbency and ending the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) two-decade-long hegemony in last month’s polls.

On the choice of the 48-year-old Southern Ijaw native for its most-coveted recognition, the organisation said: “ like morning dew, he rose from political oblivion as an underdog to defeat two serving senators in a fair and transparent election to emerge as Governor-elect of Bayelsa State.”

The statement added that “his soft-spoken mien and humility saw him defeat vote-buying, thuggery and manipulations to win the heart of Bayelsans thus proving that power belongs to the people.”

Other recipients of the award include Obong Udom Emmanuel, Hajiya Hadiza Bala Usman, Lt Gen TY Buratai, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, Col. Muhammadu M Abdallah (rtd), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Mr Godwin Obaseki, Mrs Ibukun Awosika, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav.

Others are Ahmad Fintiri, Engr David Umahi, Engr Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, Dr Bello Muhammed Matawalle, OFAB Foundation, Nuruddeen Rafinddadi.

The book titled, “Integrity Vs Power Play: Understanding the Buhari Phenomenon”, meanwhile, aptly captures the first-term administration of President Buhari and many of his giant exploits as a five-star democrat.

