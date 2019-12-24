Dasuki, Sowore’s release has not changed opinion about Buhari’s govt – PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday urged well-meaning Nigerians not to get carried away with the Federal Government’s release of the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd) and convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, from detention.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Tuesday, directed the Department of State Service (DSS) to release the duo who had been granted bail by courts in the past.

Reacting to the development, however, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said what the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has succeeded in doing is giving itself up as a no respecter of the rule of law and court rulings.

According to him, the government merely bowed to local and international pressure following the outcry over the continuous detention of Dasuki and Sowore after the courts granted them bail.

The statement read: “What is exciting about the directive to release these people? Has this changed their penchant for disobedience of court orders and the rule of law? This government has shown to the world that it is only interested in doing things its own ways regardless of the place of law and democratic order.

“They felt the heat of national and international pressure; so, there was nothing more for them to do than to order their immediate release. Nigerians are not fooled by this and the government knows it.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: