Dasuki, Sowore’s release from custody, FG’s Christmas gift to Nigerians – CAN

Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Tuesday commended the Federal Government for ordering the release of the duo of ex-National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), and the convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore, as mandated by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, CAN’s President, Revd Samson Ayokunle, described the gesture as federal government’s Christmas gift to Nigerians.

Ayokunle also said the release of the duo marked a new dawn for Nigeria’s democracy.

He said: “We are very happy with the decision of the federal government to release the duo of Sambo Dasuki and Omoyele Sowore as mandated by the court.

“We appreciate the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice for his intervention and counsel.

“The action of the government is commendable and it is a new dawn for democracy.”

Ayokunle stressed that CAN would continue to work with the federal government to ensure that there is peace and stability in the polity as long as those in authority continue to respect the rule of law and the Constitution.

“We will not cease to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and his team for a successful tenure of office. Nigeria should be a pacesetter for the continent in everything good, being the giant of Africa in the abundance of human and material resources,” the CAN president added.

