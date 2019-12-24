Dasuki/Sowore’s Release: CISLAC to FG, you’ve tarnished your reputation

Kindly Share This Story:

Says victory by CSOs, well-meaning Nigerians and int’l community

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, on Tuesday, in its reaction over the release of former National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki (retd) and Convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari, said the Federal Government had already tarnished its reputation before taking action.

This was stated by the Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, in a telephone chat with Vanguard.

According to him it was a welcomed development but was long delayed because some government officials were bent on refusing to do the right thing.

He said: “It is not just Civil Societies but an expression from well-meaning Nigerians and international community. So it is not just about CSOs, but they have done their bit but well-meaning Nigerians have been active, asking the government to do the right thing.

“It is a collective gain and victory. We are not claiming any ownership of this success. It is Nigerians who have spoken so it is a collective victory.

“This has given us a lesson that united we stand we will be able to win and resist forces of evil, anti-democracy, anti-human rights, and anti-people. So we are to collectively celebrate this for people who have been unfairly and unconstitutionally detained have gained their freedom.

“This is a welcomed development. We have been demanding for their release and they have finally been announced released by the federal government.

“Government would have done this long ago before the thing dragged and spoiled their reputation.

“Some people in government were bent on refusing to do the right thing. Now that the President has directed for their release we welcome the development and we hope that all other illegally detained persons in the country will also gain their freedom.”

He further stated that they would not rest until every Nigerian enjoys true freedom and justice.

“Human rights are for everybody and we don’t discriminate when we come for demanding justice everybody. We want justice for everyone.

“We want to enjoy a fair country where there will be freedom of expression, association, movement, right to demand accountability and to be ruled in accordance with constitutional democracy”, he said.

