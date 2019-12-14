Dantata, Omoluwa, others bag United Nations Peace Award

In its bid to ensure that peace continues to reign and the need for sustainable development globally, the United Nations in collaboration with POLAC has appointed some notable Nigerians as its peace ambassadors.

The event, which took place in Abuja, was one of the activities lined up by the United Nations to celebrate the 2019 Human Rights Day.

Notable among the recipients were vice-chairman, SIDIL, AlhajiAlhassanDantata; chairman, Pinnacle Communications Ltd, Sir Lucky Omoluwa; director-general, Institute of Peace and Conflict, Imo State, Mr. Peter Ohagwa, among others

Director-General of POLAC, Prof Halo Eton, said the recipients were appointed on merit as they were recommended based on integrity and untainted antecedents.

Much more honour, like tassel, was added to the bejeweled cap of Sir Lucky Omoluwa who had been honoured with so many local and international awards. He thanked the UN for the honour and stressed that peace in every home would culminate into peace in the society.

“I shall project peace and preach peace, and let them understand that that we are better off living together in peace than living apart,” Omoluwa said.

