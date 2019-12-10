Danfo driver crushes Okoda rider to death in Lagos (Video)

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A tragedy occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when a commercial bus driver popularly called “Danfo” crushed another commercial motorcyclist, called ‘Okoda” rider to death in Lagos.

According to an eyewitness, the tragic incident happened at about 10.45 am at Fin Niger Bus Stop, along the construction corridor of Lagos Badagry Expressway.

The rider, a middle-aged man, reportedly, died on the spot, while the “Danfo” driver and passengers sustained minor injuries.

Policemen of the state Police Command who raced to the scene in their patrol van were prevented from removing the corpse by other Okoda riders who are mainly of northern extraction.

They (Okoda riders) insisted on taking away the corpse for burial according to Islamic rites.

