Breaking News
Translate

Cowboys boot struggling kicker Maher

On 7:10 pmIn News, Sportsby
Cowboys
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 05: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears breaks away from Robert Quinn #58 of the Dallas Cowboys as he looks for a receiver at Soldier Field on December 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Cowboys 31-24. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images/AFP

The Dallas Cowboys axed Brett Maher on Monday, the struggling kicker paying the price for a disappointing season which has seen him miss 10 out of 30 field goal attempts.

Maher, 30, who rejoined the Cowboys for a second stint in 2018, has been replaced by journeyman kicker Kai Forbath, the team announced.

Maher’s future with the Cowboys had come under intense scrutiny after a catalogue of missed kicks, including four in the past three weeks.

READ ALSO: Rwanda scraps tax on sanitary pads to aid poor girls

Maher missed two field goal events in an embarrassing Thanksgiving defeat to the Buffalo Bills and then squandered another shot at goal in last Thursday’s lacklustre defeat to Chicago.

Beleaguered Dallas boss Jason Garrett on December 2 said the team was sticking with Maher.

However the kicker’s position became untenable after the defeat to Chicago, which left the Cowboys on 6-7 at the top of the NFC East and battling to make the playoffs.

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!