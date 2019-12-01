By Sylvester Kwentua

Controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has slammed Tacha for exposing her breasts while signing her latest endorsement deal with Royal Hairs. Kemi feels that Tacha is shifting the attention of people from the hair she’s trying to sell to her mammary by exposing it.

“Congrats on your wig company endorsement BUT Tacha!!! Plsssss pack your cleavage in when signing an endorsement deal. It is a professional partnership. Nobody is looking at your wig, everyone is looking at your cleavage and you are giving them an automatic license to criticize your Breasts. In PR and marketing the product being endorsed is what you sell not your other body parts. Parents of young girls are watching.” Kemi posted on her social media handle.

Kemi Olunloyo is not one known to shy away from correcting erring celebrities, whenever she feels they need it. She has had beefs with notable celebrities in the past. How will Tacha react to this? Let us keep our fingers crossed.

Vanguard