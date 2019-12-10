Court summons amnesty coordinator, two others over alleged fraud

A Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa, on Tuesday summoned the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Office, Prof. Charles Dokubo, to appear before it on January 21, 2020, over alleged fraud committed by the office.

Also summoned by Justice Awogboro Abimbola are Mr. Isaac Ityohuma and Mr. Aroloye Brown, who are the Director of Finance and Accounts, and Head of Reintegration in the office, respectively.

The defendants were sued by 75 ex-militants who embraced the presidential amnesty programme in 2010.

The judge noted that she had on September 26 summoned Dokubo, who is also the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, over alleged diversion of stipends meant for the 75 former militants.

The judge ordered the counsel to the coordinator, Pere Ikuetemi, to ensure that his client appeared in court on the next adjourned date for continuation of hearing.

The 75 ex-militants are demanding payment of their outstanding N65,000 monthly stipends from January 2011 to May 2019 totalling N492 million.

The group urged the court to declare as unlawful, the alleged fraudulent manipulation of the 75 slots allotted to Benuwolo Camp by officials of the amnesty office in connivance with some other ex-militants. (NAN)

