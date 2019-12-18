Court strikes out Umar’s suit against Rivers APC Congresses

Kindly Share This Story:



By Davies Iheamnachor

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has cleared the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state to go ahead with the conduct of its Ward, Local Government and State Congresses.

This order was coming as the court struck out the suit brought by one Ibraham Umar and 22 others against the conduct of the congress by the APC in the state.

The court also set aside the Interim Injunction obtained by the claimants on the 14th September, 2019 which stopped the APC from conducting the Congresses in the State on the 17th, 18th and 21st the same month, September.

Justice G.O. Ollor in a judgement this afternoon held that the court lacked the power to enforce and interpret the judgment of court of coordinate jurisdiction, which was the judgement of Justice Chinwendu Nworgu in 2018, which annulled the congress of the party.

Ollor also ruled that the Interim Order of injunction obtained by Ibraham Umar and the others was gotten without jurisdiction of the court and thereby set aside the order.

He, however, awarded the cost of N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) as cost in favour of APC.

Recall that Umar and the other were in court to enforce the Judgement of Justice Nworgu in 2018 requesting the court to compel APC to allow the applicants the right to participate in the congress on the status they got in 2018.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State has described the judgement and welcome development, adding that the issue on which judgment was given in their favour was the obstacle that had affected the rebuilding of the APC in the state.

The former Publicity Secretary of APC, Chris Finebone, commended the Judge for his courage in looking into the issues properly.

Finebone while insisting that the judgment was a clear indication that judiciary is the hope for common man assured the party’s faithfuls of greater days ahead for APC in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

