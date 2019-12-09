Court slams N1m bail on estate agent over alleged fraudulent property sale

A 59-year-old man, Agbomabini Kolawole, who conspired with others and obtained N8 million under false pretences from a woman to sell a building to her was on Monday granted N1 million bail by an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Y.O. Aje-Afunwa granted the bail application and ordered that the defendant should produce two sureties as a condition for the bail.

Aje-Afunwa said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and should be gainfully employed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kolawole, who resides at Agege area of Lagos, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretences and stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP Peter Nwaongwu, told the court that the defendant and others still at large, committed the offences on July 8, at Fidelity Bank, Agege Branch.

Nwaongwu alleged that the defendant and his accomplices conspired among themselves to obtain N8 million under false pretences from Mrs Chibuike Obi to sell a building to her.

He said that the building which is situated at No 8, Christ Foundation St., Ilupeju, Oke Aro, belonged to the defendant.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 287, 314 (3) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

Aje-Afunwa adjourned the case till Jan. 9, 2020 for hearing.

