Court sentenced notorious cultist to death for murder

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Justice Kudirat Akano of the Osun State High Court, Osogbo, on Monday evening sentenced a notorious cultist, Mutiu Rasak, to death by hanging for killing one Kehinde Adesina.

According to proceedings of the court made available to journalists by the Information Officer in the Ministry of Justice, Opeyemi Bello, the convict was first arraigned on January 31, 2018, on an eight-count charge of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy, assault, engaging in a secret cult and other acts contrary to the law.

The convict, who is popularly called “Small Mutiu” had been terrorising Osogbo and environs for years before he was caught and arraigned for murder in 2018.

The prosecuting counsel, Barr. Wuraola Ogunfolabi told the court that the convict committed the crime on November 18, 2015, at about 8:00 p.m. at the Abaku Area of Osogbo.

Small Mutiu stormed the area with his group members and attacked some people in the area.

He was alleged to have shot Adesina and Wale Makinde, leading to the death of the former while Makinde’s fingers were cut-off with an axe.

Barr. Wuraola during the trial called three witnesses and tendered five exhibits before the court which included a medical report issued at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital in Osogbo.

After the prosecution closed its case, the convict testified in his defence without calling any other witness.

Counsel to the convict, W. O. Wemimo, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

Justice Akano discharged Razaq on three counts out of the eight charges preferred against him and convicted him on five.

She affirmed that the prosecution has proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt in the five counts and sentenced him to seven years imprisonment on the charge of conspiracy, 21 years for involving in secret cult and death for murder.

Vanguard

