Court sacks Obalufe, orders Ooni to install Elugbuji as new monarch

By Shina Abubakar

A State High Court, sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday, dethroned the Obalufe of Ife, Oba Idowu Adediwura, having declared his selection and coronation as Obalufe as illegal, null and void.

Justice Foluke Awolalu, who based her judgment on the Ife Chieftaincy Declaration of 1957, heard preliminary objection suit instituted by Adediwura and the substantive suit.

The court, also ordered the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi to enthrone Abayomi Elugbuji of Aga ruling house as the new Obalufe of Ife within the next 21 days.

The court held that it was the turn of Aga ruling house of Elugbuji to produce new Obalufe and also restrained Adediwura of Ajagusi ruling house from parading himself as the Obalufe of Ife.

Counsel to the defendant (Adediwura) in the matter was Kayode Olowolagba while the plaintiff (Elugbuji) was represented by Barrister Babafemi Akande.

Speaking on the judgment, Akande said “nobody is above the law. The judge gave the judgment in accordance with the dictates of the law. The Ife Chietaincy Declaration of 1957 cannot be disregarded.”

When contacted for reaction over the judgment, Obalufe, Oba Adediwura promised to call back, but as of the time of filing this report, he had not called back.

