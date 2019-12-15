An Ikorodu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Friday, December 13, remanded three men who allegedly defiled their neighbour’s 13-year-old daughter in correctional custody.

The three defendants, Alex Michael, 19; Yakub Isiaka, 35 and Quam Adeshina, 30, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and defilement.

The court, however, did not take their pleas and did not also grant them bail due to the nature of the offence.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A. F. Azeez, remanded the trio in prison pending the advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). She adjourned the case till February 20, 2020.

The Prosecutor, Inspector John Iberedim, told the court that the defendants committed the offences between October and December 5 at Igbo-Oluwo Estate, Ikorodu, Lagos.

He said that the defendants had, on several occasions, carnal knowledge of their 13-year-old neighbour’s daughter.

Iberedim said that the three defendants, who live in the same house with the girl’s parents, lured her into their rooms with biscuits and promise of other treats.

“The girl, who was usually left at home alone whenever her parents were at work, was lured into the first defendant’s room with the promise of biscuits and other treats.

“After the first defendant had his way with her, the second and third defendants did the same later.

“The mother did not know about the incidents until when her daughter opened up to her,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene sections 137 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Vanguard News Nigeria