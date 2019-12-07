Breaking News
Translate

Court remands policeman over alleged murder at Lagos night club

On 1:43 amIn Metroby
Police, Chinese
The Nigerian Police

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, on Thursday, remanded a 48-year-old policeman, Apalowo Ola, who allegedly murdered a 27-year-old-man in a Lagos night club.

Chief Magistrate, Mr M.A. Ajiferuke, who did not take the plea of Ola, ordered that he should be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Facility for 30 days, pending advice from the state director of public prosecutions.

Ajiferuke adjourned the case until Jan. 27 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Raphael Donney, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 29, at the Crest Inn Club at 8.50 p.m., on Balogun Street, Oshodi, Lagos State.

ALSO READ: Video: Spanish policemen preventing IPOB members from attacking Amaechi

He alleged that the policeman shot one  Mr Malik Mohammed with a gun on the head, causing his instant death.

He noted that murder contravened the provisions of Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and punishable with death.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!