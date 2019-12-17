Court remands man who defrauded 494 victims in land deal in Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has remanded, Kelly Nwogu, the Managing Director of Livelihood Homes Limited, also known as, the Villa, in prison.

Nwogu, who sells land at cheap rate, was arrested for allegedly defrauding 494 of his victims to the tune of N800,000,000.00 with this year.

When the matter came up in court, Justice I.O. Oshoma remanded the suspect in Prison and adjourned till 17th January for taking of plea.

The decision of the court was following observation raised by counsel for Nwogu, Chika Agbaeze, that he was yet to be fully served by the prosecution counsel.

Agbaeze notified the court that documents presented by the prosecuting counsel were not complete, quoting Section 350, Sub Section 2, of the Criminal Act, which entitles all document to be available to the defendant for proper prosecution.

However, the trial judge could not allow the charge be read and plea taken, but ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison custody till the adjourned till 17th of January, 2020.

