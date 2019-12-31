Court remands man, 24, over alleged assault of 2 police officers

Kindly Share This Story:

A 24-year-old man, Egwu Amos, who allegedly assaulted two police officers while performing their lawful duties, was on Tuesday docked before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun.

Magistrate Joseph Owolawi ordered that the defendant should be remanded in Ile-Ife Correctional Centre.

Owolawi, however, adjourned the case until Jan. 7 for ruling on bail application.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Monday around 5:15p.m beside Bifat Filling Station, Mayfair, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant assaulted F/No041362 Sgt. Ajibola Bosede following which she fell down while performing her lawful duty.

He added that the defendant also assaulted F/No520350 PC Aderogba Akeem by giving him a blow in the face while also performing his lawful duty.

According to him, the defendant stole one wrist watch that was valued at N5,000, property of W/Sgt. Ajibola Abisede.

The prosecutor further said that the offence contravened Sections 383, 390(9) and 356 of the Criminal Code of Osun, 2002.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and stealing.

The Counsel for the defendant, Mr Sunday Olagbaju, applied for the bail of the defendant in most liberal terms.

Olagbaju promised that his client would not jump bail and would produce responsible sureties.

