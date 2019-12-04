Court remands 32-year-old driver for allegedly sodomising 16yr old boy

By Jane Echewodo

A 32-year old driver, Prince Chinecherem was yesterday remanded in the Nigeria Correctional Services custody by an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violent Court for allegedly sodomising a 16-year-old boy (names withheld).

The defendant was said to have committed the alleged offence at his 42, Araromi Street, Ejigbo, Lagos on January 22.

Chinecherem was brought to court on a one-count charge of sexual assault before Justice Abiola Soladoye.

The State Prosecutor, Mrs Arinola Momoh-Ayokanbi, told the court that the defendant allegedly sexually assaulted the boy by penetration.

Momoh-Ayokanbi said that the defendant established a relationship with his victim, who is a sales representative, by purchasing some drugs from him.

She added that the defendant lured the victim to his home under the guise of buying more drugs on the day he allegedly committed the offence.

“When the boy arrived at his house, he forcibly sodomised his victim.

” When the boy left the house, he alerted the people in the neighbourhood about what happened as a result of which the defendant was arrested,” she said.

Chinecherem denied the charge slammed against him.

The prosecutor told the court that she has eight witnesses who are ready to testify against the defendant.

Justice Soladoye ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Services custody.

She adjourned the matter until January 30 for trial.