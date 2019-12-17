Court rejects application to restrain recognition of new Kano Emirates

Kindly Share This Story:

…gives Ganduje power to dethrone Emir

By Abdulmumin Murtala

The Kano state High Court presided over by Justice Nura Sagir has rejected an application filed by some prominent persons in the state seeking court order to restrain recognition of the new Kano Emirate Laws.

Prominent among the plaintiff include the former presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention, NRC, Bashir Tofa, former Speaker House of Representative, Ghali Na’abba and one-time Legal Adviser to Gen Sani Abacha, Prof Awwal Yadudu.

The team of Kano personalities challenged Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the Kano State House of Assembly on the creation of the new Kano Emirates Laws recently signed into law by the governor.

They told the court that the creation of the new emirate laws was an infringement on the customs and traditions of the people of the state inherited for the past 200 years which they alleged are being adulterated through the actions of the state government.

The court which earlier dismissed the request to issue a restraining order against the state government and the state legislature however directed for the substantive matter to proceed, asking that all processes for the substantive suit should be served on the respondents that include Kano state Governor, Speaker of the Kano State Assembly, Kano State House of Assembly and the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

The court further ordered that the respondents should be served with the court processes through the office of the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

The matter has been adjourned to the 8th of January for hearing.

In a similar development, the court, presided over by Justice A. T. badamasi has rejected an oral application presented before him by the Kano kingmakers seeking to extend an experte order restraining governor Ganduje and seven others from recognizing the new Kano Emirate Laws.

By this ruling, Governor Ganduje has powers as governor to dethrone any of the Emirs.

Kindly Share This Story: