Court orders DSS to release Sowore, Bakare within 24 hours

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday gave the Department of State Service (DSS) 24 hours ultimatum to release the convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare..

Justice Ojukwu gave the order at the scheduled commencement of the defendants’ trial on charges of treasonable felony.

The judge expressed disappointment at the DSS refusal to release the defendants after she signed the warrants for their release from custody.

She adjourned the matter till Friday.

The judge attributed the adjournment of trial to the failure of the prosecution to comply with her order of November 6 directing them to serve some documents on the defence team led by Mr. Femi Falana (SAN).

The judge also awarded the cost of N100,000 against the prosecution to be paid to the defendants for foisting “frivolous adjournment” on the court.

She ordered that the cost must be paid before the next hearing on Friday.

Vanguard