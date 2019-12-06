Court: Man defrauds woman of N858,000 in Ogun

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court, Isabo, Ogun, on Friday sentenced a 42-year-old man, Mutiu Babatunde, to three months imprisonment for defrauding a woman of N858,000.

The Magistrate, Mrs Adenike Adeniji, sentenced Babatunde after she found him guilty of the seven-count charge bordering on conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretences and unlawful conversion.

Adeniji held that the prosecutor proved her case beyond a reasonable doubt.

She, therefore, sentenced Babatunde without the option of fine.

Earlier the Prosecutor, Sgt. Adebari Adejoke told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some other persons still at large in February at Ibara, Abeokuta.

Adejoke said the defendant collected the N858,000 from the Complainant, Mrs Adebisi Edionseri, that he would help her buy some livestock and some plants for her farm and home.

“The defendant collected the sum of N100,000 from the complainant for 50 pieces of juvenile catfish; and N660,000 for 3,000 pieces of day-old chick.

“Also collected N90,000 to assist the complainant in purchasing and plant flowers in her residence and N8,000 for vegetable seeds, which he failed to do,’’ the prosecutor alleged.

Adejoke said that the defendant converted the money to his personnel use and refused to either refund the complainant or deliver the goods.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 419, 390 (9) and 516 of the Criminal Law of Ogun State, 2006.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Vanguard News Nigeria.