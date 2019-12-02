Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Monday granted a N10 million bail to a former naval officer, Dada Labinjo, who was kept in the naval underground cell for over one year.

The judge ordered the ex-naval officer to produce one surety who must have a landed property in Lagos and show evidence of three-year tax payment.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the defendant and few others, including his wife, on a two-count charge of dealing in petroleum products without lawful authority.

The wife, Bola Labinjo, was a Lieutenant Commander in the Navy.

The EFCC told the court that the defendants conspired among themselves between August and October 2018 to deal in Automobile Gas Oil (diesel), without the appropriate licence.

The defendants, according to the Commission, committed the offence “within the Nigerian maritime domain and the Gulf of Guinea.”

The prosecution said the offences were contrary to sections 3(6) and 1((19)(a)(b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap. M17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Revised Edition) 2004, and punishable under Section 1(17) of the same Act.

Justice Hassan ordered that Labinjo be released to his lawyer, Jerry Omoregie, pending when he would meet the bail conditions.

He also directed the lawyer to submit his Certificate of Call to Bar to the court’s registrar as a guarantee that he would produce his client for trial.

