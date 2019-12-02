Court adjourns ruling on Kalu’s fraud trial till December 5

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday adjourned till December 5, judgment in a N7.2 billion fraud case involving a former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Kalu, a former Commissioner for Finance in the state, Ude Udeogo and a company, Slok Nigeria Limited on fraud and money laundering charges.

The judgement was not delivered on Monday as earlier slated because Justice Mohammed Idris was not available.

The defendants were arraigned by the EFCC on a 39-count charge of fraud and money laundering.

However, they had pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail.

Idris, who handled the case, had been elevated to the Court of Appeal.

He consequently conducted and concluded the trial by fiat. (NAN)

Vanguard