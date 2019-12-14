Breaking News
Count me out of 2023 governorship race – Abia Speaker

On 4:15 pmIn Newsby

Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, has debunked rumors making the rounds that he is nursing governorship ambition in 2023, describing the rumor as fake news and the handiwork of his detractors who are deliberately spreading the falsehood just to distract him.

In a statement released to newsmen on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Jude Ndukwe, the Speaker said, “My attitude towards politics is same as my decision in 2015 when I turned down the offer of being Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly.

My detractors who are pushing these false narratives in a bid to be politically relevant, or seeking to be governor, should seek relevance through positive means and not by continually propagating falsehood against me in the name of a non-existent 2023 governorship ambition. I am not interested.

“My pursuit of legislative excellence with my colleagues in the Assembly should not be mistaken for ambition but only a drive to repay the people who put their trust in me through the ballot. My detractors should stop being afraid. I am not contesting the governorship with them”, the statement concluded.

