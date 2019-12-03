Corps members didn’t attack Ifeanyi Ubah FC bus ― NYSC

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

The management of National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has dissociated the Scheme and its serving corps members from the robbery attack on players and members of the coaching crew of FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

Recall the Anambra-based team last Friday came under attack by suspected gunmen dressed in NYSC uniform in Kogi state; while the club members were on their way to Kano for a Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) match against Jigawa Golden Stars.

A statement by Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, NYSC’s Director of Press and Public Relations, in Abuja on Tuesday said the Scheme received the reports with anxiety as corps members neither bear arms nor carry out stop-and-search on highways.

She said, “The Management of the National Youth Service Corps Scheme notes with trepidation the attack on FC Ifeanyi Ubah Football Club by some daredevil gunmen dressed in NYSC uniform.

“While Management sincerely commiserates with the notable football team over the attack which sadly resulted in severe bodily harm to the bus driver who was shot and some team members who also sustained injuries, it wishes to dissociate the National Youth Service Corps from the dastardly attack, as Corps Members neither bear arms, nor carry out stop – and – search.

“Management wishes to reiterate that under the NYSC Act CAP N84 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, it is a criminal offence for any person who is not a member of the Corps to put on NYSC uniform or any part of it.”

Aderemi called on law enforcement agencies to apprehend and prosecute unqualified persons caught in NYSC uniform, saying they pose a big threat to national security.

She assured that the NYSC will spare no effort in shielding the uniform from unwarranted abuses, particularly by entertainers who employ corps member uniforms as costume without express permission from the Scheme to do so.

“Henceforth, the full weight of the law will be brought to bear on such culprits,” she stressed.

In the same vein, the NYSC spokesperson quoted the Scheme’s Director-General, Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, as admonishing corps members to always make their identity cards available for easy identification.

