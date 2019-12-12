‘Consider us among minimum wage beneficiares’, NUP Urges Badaru

By Aliyu Dangida

Nigeria Union of Pensioners Jigawa state chapter has called on Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar to consider them in the implementation of N30,000 minimum wage in the state.

The called was made by the state chairman of the Union Comrade Abdullahi Tsoho Garba while fielding question from newsmen in Dutse. He said, the state governor has signed and approved for the implementation of the new minimum wage begins from this December and in view of that, they urged the governor to include pensioners among the beneficiaries from the first month.

The chairman who commended the governor for making Jigawa state as first state in paying pensioners their entitlement in Nigeria and expressed hope for the governor to be first in including pensioners in the new minimum wage. Comrade Tsoho, however, commended the State and Local Government Pension Board for an excellent service which according to him made Jigawa unique in depending workers right during and after service. He then assured the state governor the union continue to support in making Jigawa state a happy society for all within the limited resources in the state coffers.