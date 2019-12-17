Commuters paid more on Transportation in November  – NBS

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Commuters in Nigerian Cities paid more on transportation in the month of November. A transport Watch report released on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS indicates that the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city increased by 0.62% month-on-month and decreased by -0.21% year-on-year to N192.05 in November 2019 from N190.86 in October 2019.

The Transport Fare Watch report for November 2019 covered: bus journey within the city per drop constant route; bus journey intercity, state route, charge per person; air fare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and water way passenger transport.

States with highest bus journey fare within city were Zamfara (N328.00), Cross River (N304.00) and Abuja FCT (N297.00) while States with lowest bus journey fare within city were Bauchi (N104.00), Sokoto (N139.00) and Anambra (N140.00).

Average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity increased by 0.37% month-on-month and decreased by -8.22% year-on-year to N1,643.00 in November 2019 from N1,636.86 in October 2019.

States with highest bus journey fare intercity were Abuja FCT (N4,176.00), Adamawa (N2,543.00) and Borno (N2,465.00) while States with lowest bus journey fare within city were Bauchi (N960.00), Enugu (N960.00) and Bayelsa (N998.00).

Average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 0.08% month-on-month and decreased by -6.59% year-on-year to N30,641.35 in November 2019 from N30,615.43 in October 2019.

Air Fair

Meanwhile, states with highest air fare were Rivers (N35,250.00), Jigawa (N35,247.00), Kwara (N35,220.00) while States with lowest air fare were Katsina (N24,570.00), Osun (N25,250.00), and Sokoto (N25,270.00).

Motorcycle

However, average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 1.93% month-on-month and by 3.11% year-on-year to N125.54 in November 2019 from N123.16 in October 2019.

States with highest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Rivers (N220.00), Kogi (N199.00) and Ogun (N196.00) while states with lowest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Adamawa (N60.00), Jigawa (N64.00) and Katsina (N66.00).

Water Way

Similarly, the average fare paid by passengers for water way passenger transport increased by 0.64% month-on-month and decreased by -0.73% year-on-year to N559.00 in November 2019 from N555.43 in October 2019.

States with highest fare by water way passenger transport were Delta (N1,850.00), Bayelsa (N1,840.00) and Rivers (N1,796.00) while states with lowest fare by water way passenger transport were Borno (N132.00), Gombe (N190.00) and Ebonyi (N196.00).

Vanguard

