Comedian Holy Ake to take Asaba by storm December 29 with show

By Ayo Onikoyi

When budding stand-up comedian and Asaba-based Trend100.9FM presenter, Uzuazor Abada Eniwoareke popularly called Holy Ake a.k.a Holy Mad Man (HMM) staged the debut edition of his signature comedic musical show tagged “Envision of Holy Ake” on July 7th of this year in Asaba, Delta State, little did he know that it would herald another chapter in his life as the city cries for another edition of the show which will be coming up on December 29, 2019 at the Dome Event Centre, Asaba.

The show, which according to the Computer Science graduate of Delta State Polytechnic, was designed to empower, promote and showcase Delta State talents to the world will feature many upcoming comedians and singers alongside top notch celebrity stars like Gordons, Seyilaw, MC Shakara, Dan D Humourous, Short Family, Baba D and many others. Solid Star, Victor AD and Dezign will lead the slew of musical acts on the bill to perform.

Holy Ake evolved his brand of comedy back in school, posing as a fake pastor who sees into people’s future, giving them prophesied visions of their future. His ingenuity and unique brand of comedy earned him not only popularity in school but some awards to go with it. In 2014/15 session he was given the award of best comedian on campus. He also represented Ogwashi-uku in the Ngozi Okolie talent hunt show where he bagged the award of the best comedian of the show. He was the grand winner of Delta Youth Got Talent 2016.

With rolls of honours on his trail it was only fitting for the Oleh, Isoko north local government area of Delta State bustling talent to come up with his own signature show which berthed July of this year in form of “Envision of Holy Ake”. The name of his show ‘Envision of Holy Ake’, which according to the comedian was suggested by a friend aptly encapsulates the very essence of his brand of comedy which is founded on ‘visions’.

Holy Ake may very well be smiling to the bank now but his career would not have taken flight so easily without the fateful intervention of Osealuka Emmanuel, CEO of Dorakay Global Ventures Limited who took a chance by helping to push his career. Since then it has been fruitful union with healthy results. Dorakay Global Ventures Limited has since been the sole partner of the ‘Envision of Holy Ake’ show,

“He saw a future in my career and decided to help me push this dream to come to reality and the second edition of the reality will be very clear to the world on Sunday 29th of December 2019, just before the New Year,” he remarked.

Vanguard

